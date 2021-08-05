Facebook revamps Settings page, streamlines layout

Facebook Settings have received a major redesign with a more streamlined layout, the tech giant has announced.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to improve people’s experience on Facebook, we’ve redesigned the Facebook Settings page to make our tools easier to find. We’ve streamlined the layout, while keeping all the previous settings,” Facebook said in a blog post.

The new design makes Settings much less cluttered. The platform has also reduced the number of categories within Settings while renaming them.

Settings will now be grouped into six broad categories, each containing several related settings: Account, Preferences, Audience and Visibility, Permissions, Your Information, and Community Standards and Legal Policies.

Multiple standalone settings have also been relocated to bundle them alongside related settings. For instance, the News Feed setting, which previously had a smaller category of its own will now be moved under Preferences where it is grouped with similar settings.

“We’ve also made some improvements to the settings search function, making it easier to find the settings you need if you don’t know the exact name or location of the setting you’re looking for,” Facebook said.

It has also unbundled the Privacy Settings category and moved the settings previously contained within it into other categories.

In a bid to help people navigate through important privacy and security settings on Facebook, it has added another shortcut to Privacy Checkup at the top of the Settings landing page.

Facebook Settings redesign have been rolled out for Android, iOS, mobile web and FB Lite.