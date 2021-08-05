Facebook revamps Settings page, streamlines layout

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
American translator Daisy Rockwell on introducing Usha Priyamvada’s ‘Fifty-Five Pillars, Red Walls’ — a novel ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Facebook revamps Settings page, streamlines layout
Reduces number of categories within Settings
Facebook Settings have received a major redesign with a more streamlined layout, the tech giant has announced.
“As part of our ongoing efforts to improve people’s experience on Facebook, we’ve redesigned the Facebook Settings page to make our tools easier to find. We’ve streamlined the layout, while keeping all the previous settings,” Facebook said in a blog post.
The new design makes Settings much less cluttered. The platform has also reduced the number of categories within Settings while renaming them.
Settings will now be grouped into six broad categories, each containing several related settings: Account, Preferences, Audience and Visibility, Permissions, Your Information, and Community Standards and Legal Policies.
Multiple standalone settings have also been relocated to bundle them alongside related settings. For instance, the News Feed setting, which previously had a smaller category of its own will now be moved under Preferences where it is grouped with similar settings.
“We’ve also made some improvements to the settings search function, making it easier to find the settings you need if you don’t know the exact name or location of the setting you’re looking for,” Facebook said.
It has also unbundled the Privacy Settings category and moved the settings previously contained within it into other categories.
In a bid to help people navigate through important privacy and security settings on Facebook, it has added another shortcut to Privacy Checkup at the top of the Settings landing page.
Facebook Settings redesign have been rolled out for Android, iOS, mobile web and FB Lite.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE