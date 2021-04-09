Social Media

Facebook services down for thousands of users: Down detector

Reuters April 9 | Updated on April 09, 2021

Facebook Inc’s platforms including WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram were down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Reports by users showed more than 1,12,000 issues on Facebook’s website, while 1,01,000 Instagram users and 516 Whatsapp users reported problems as of 6 pm ET.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Down detector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.

