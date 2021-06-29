Facebook surpasses $1 trillion m-cap for the first time

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
A journey into the remote Afar triangle of Ethiopia, a junction of three continental plates, takes you to the ...
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Facebook surpasses $1 trillion m-cap for the first time
FILE PHOTO: Facebook logo - REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Facebook logo - REUTERS
This makes the social media major the fifth US company to hit the milestone
The market capitalisation of US tech giant Facebook crossed $1 trillion for the first time on Monday, June 28.
The company hit an m-cap of $1.01 trillion. Facebook’s shares closed at $355.64 on Monday, up to $14.27 or 4.18 per cent.
This makes the social media major the fifth US company to hit the milestone, alongside Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet.
Also read: Facebook to publish interim compliance report as per IT rules on July 2, final report on July 15
Some of the tech giant’s most notable divisions include Facebook itself along with Messenger apart from photo-sharing platform Instagram, messaging service WhatsApp, and portal video calling device Oculus.
The company recorded this milestone alongside the dismissal of a lawsuit by the Federal Trade Commission that sought to spin off Instagram and WhatsApp services.
The lawsuit was filed by the US government and 48 States and districts against Facebook in December 2020, accusing the tech giant of abusing its market power and crushing smaller companies in the social networking space.
Also read: Judge dismisses US govt antitrust lawsuits against Facebook
The FTC had alleged that Facebook had engaged in “a systematic strategy” to crush its competition. This included the acquisition of smaller up-and-coming rivals like Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014.
The lawsuit was dismissed after a federal judge stated that the FTC did not provide enough evidence to indicate that the tech giant was a monopoly.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
SHARE