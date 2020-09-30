Facebook testing ‘ Accounts Center’ tool to manage user accounts across its platforms

Facebook is testing a new tool called Accounts Center which lets users manage their accounts across Facebook-owned platforms from a single place.

“Starting this week we’re testing Accounts Center in settings on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger,” Facebook said in a blog post.

The Accounts Center will unify a user’s login information for their Instagram and Facebook account. It will also allow cross-platform posting for users. Users can turn on or off these experiences directly from the Accounts Center.

“In Accounts Center you can easily turn any of these connected experiences off or on including Single Sign On, which lets you log in and recover your accounts more easily, and cross-posting, which lets you share the same story or post on both Instagram and Facebook,” Facebook said.

Facebook will also add Facebook Pay support within the Accounts Center for select users. This feature will first be tested in the United States.

“Later this year, we’ll add Facebook Pay to Accounts Center. In the US, you can enter your payment information once on Facebook and then use Facebook Pay to make secure purchases and donations across Facebook and Instagram,” it said.

Users can still use different identities across apps even though the tool unifies their account information. Users can also sync their name and profile photo across Facebook’s apps if they wish to do so.

If users choose to sync their accounts, changes in their name and profile picture on one platform and the same will get updated on Facebook and on their Instagram accounts. Users can also choose to turn off syncing their accounts moving forward.

Facebook will continue to use information across its platform to “personalize” user experience and provide more “relevant” content including advertisements as before even with users unifying their accounts through the new tool.