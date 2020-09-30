Facebook testing ‘ Accounts Center’ tool to manage user accounts across its platforms

Buckle up, is the message to Indian aviation
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
Facebook testing ‘ Accounts Center’ tool to manage user accounts across its platforms
Facebook is testing a new tool called Accounts Center which lets users manage their accounts across Facebook-owned platforms from a single place.
“Starting this week we’re testing Accounts Center in settings on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger,” Facebook said in a blog post.
The Accounts Center will unify a user’s login information for their Instagram and Facebook account. It will also allow cross-platform posting for users. Users can turn on or off these experiences directly from the Accounts Center.
“In Accounts Center you can easily turn any of these connected experiences off or on including Single Sign On, which lets you log in and recover your accounts more easily, and cross-posting, which lets you share the same story or post on both Instagram and Facebook,” Facebook said.
Facebook will also add Facebook Pay support within the Accounts Center for select users. This feature will first be tested in the United States.
“Later this year, we’ll add Facebook Pay to Accounts Center. In the US, you can enter your payment information once on Facebook and then use Facebook Pay to make secure purchases and donations across Facebook and Instagram,” it said.
Users can still use different identities across apps even though the tool unifies their account information. Users can also sync their name and profile photo across Facebook’s apps if they wish to do so.
If users choose to sync their accounts, changes in their name and profile picture on one platform and the same will get updated on Facebook and on their Instagram accounts. Users can also choose to turn off syncing their accounts moving forward.
Facebook will continue to use information across its platform to “personalize” user experience and provide more “relevant” content including advertisements as before even with users unifying their accounts through the new tool.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE