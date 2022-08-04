Facebook to end live shopping feature on October 1

According TechCrunch report, Facebook is shutting down its live shopping feature on October 1, 2022, which debuted in 2018. . The company, in the past, has tried to enhance its ability. In November last year, it began testing ‘live shopping for creators’ for them to cross-stream along with brands, TechCrunch reported.

Facebook said that users would no longer be able to host any new or scheduled live shopping events on the platform from October 1, 2022. Although users would be able to broadcast Live events, they would not be able to create product playlists or tag products in them, according to the company.

Meta-owned Facebook stated that it is shifting its focus to Reels. “As consumers’ viewing behaviours are shifting to short-form video, we are shifting our focus to Reels on Facebook and Instagram, Meta’s short-form video product,” the company said in its blog post.

“If you want to reach and engage people through video, try experimenting with Reels and Reels ads on Facebook and Instagram. You can tag products in Reels on Instagram to enable deeper discovery and consideration. If you have a shop with checkout and want to host Live Shopping events on Instagram, you can set up Live Shopping on Instagram,” Facebook said in a statement.