Facebook to limit forwards on Facebook Messenger in a bid to curb misinformation amid COVID-19 pandemic

Get fitter during the lockdown
Technology can help by offering an incredible variety of workout routines you can perform right at home, even ...
Technology can help by offering an incredible variety of workout routines you can perform right at home, even ...
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
Up till now, ‘solar’ has not had much of a play in desalination but the emerging water technologies might give ...
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,925)The equity markets across the globe are witnessing buying interests; the US ...
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,750)The benchmark indices are trading in the green today, as major indices across ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
Facebook to limit forwards on Facebook Messenger in a bid to curb misinformation amid COVID-19 pandemic
File Photo - Reuters
File Photo - Reuters
Facebook is working on a new feature aimed at curbing the spread of misinformation on Facebook Messenger amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
The feature will limit the number of forwarded messages on the platform to five chats at a time.
The tech giant had earlier introduced a similar feature on its messaging platform, WhatsApp, which bars users from forwarding a message to more than five chats at a time. The feature was first discovered by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong.
“Facebook Messenger is working on limiting the amount of threads a message can be forwarded at a time, in order to add frictions on misinformation,” Wong had tweeted.
“Facebook said they're putting efforts on fighting misinformation on their platforms, especially with this pandemic, and are exploring various ways to do so, like this one,” she further said.
It was then confirmed by Facebook’s EMEA Communications Manager, Alexandru Voica, who said the feature was currently being tested internally.
“We're working hard to limit the spread of misinfo on our platforms, especially with #COVID19, and we’re exploring more options like testing stricter limits for how many chats you can fwd a message to at one time. This feature is still in development and not testing externally yet,” Voica tweeted.
Multiple social media platforms, including Facebook, have been working to eliminate misinformation on their platforms.
Facebook has introduced an information hub at the top of the newsfeed to provide information on the pandemic from credible resources.
Furthermore, Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp recently donated $1 million to the International Fact-Checking Network to support fact-checking for the #CoronaVirusFacts Alliance, to report rumours that may be circulating on various messaging services, including WhatsApp or SMS.
Twitter, for instance, is clamping down on tweets related to COVID-19 hoaxes and tips from “experts” that put people at risk of transmission, by updating its policies last week.
The company will ban all tweets spreading information related to fake cures or posts that could incite panic and hinder official efforts to counter the pandemic, it said in an official statement.
Suggested keywords: Facebook, WhatsApp, social media, misinformation, COVID 19
SHARE