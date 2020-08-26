Facebook to pay news publishers in India, among other countries, for its content

Nokia 5.3: With love from Finland
Facebook will pay news publishers in India, among other countries to ensure that their content is available on Facebook News.
Facebook News is the social media giant’s dedicated news service which was launched in the US last year. The company is planning to expand the platform to other countries including India, the UK, Germany, France and Brazil.
The news service is currently operating in the US and pays news publishers for their content. It includes original reporting from over 200 outlets, Facebook said.
“We aim to launch Facebook News in multiple countries within the next six months to a year and are considering the UK, Germany, France, India and Brazil. In each country, we’ll pay news publishers to ensure their content is available in the new product,” Campbell Brown, VP, Global News Partnerships, wrote in an official blog post.
Brown also added that the platform will work with publishers to ensure that the news service is in line with consumer behaviour and the publishers’ business models.
“Consumer habits and news inventory vary by country, so we’ll work closely with news partners in each country to tailor the experience and test ways to deliver a valuable experience for people while also honouring publishers’ business models,” he said.
