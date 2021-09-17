Facebook to take action against authentic accounts engaging in ‘coordinated social harm’

Facebook is expanding its policies for tackling “coordinated inauthentic behaviour” to cover threats that come from groups of authentic accounts.

Facebook covers coordinated operations from inauthentic accounts, accounts that involve impersonation. It will now expand the policy to cover authentic accounts.

"While our work began with tackling inauthentic operations where people hide who’s behind them, we have also seen authentic actors engage in adversarial and harmful behaviours on our platform and across the Internet," Nathaniel Gleicher, Head of Security Policy, wrote in a post.

"Over the past several months, we have been working with teams across Facebook to expand our network disruption efforts so we can address threats that come from groups of authentic accounts coordinating on our platform to cause social harm," Gleicher said.

In the post, Gleicher highlighted the platform's enforcement policies against a network of accounts, Pages and Groups operated by individuals associated with the Querdenken movement in Germany to further explain its policies on "coordinated social harm."

The tech giant defines coordinated social harm campaigns as ones that "typically involve networks of primarily authentic users who organise to systematically violate our policies to cause harm on or off our platform."

The new policy let's moderators take broader actions against a network of authentic accounts. Currently,.the platform already removes individual accounts and content that violate its Community Standards, including for incitement to violence; bullying and harassment; or harmful health misinformation.

However, in certain cases these content violations are perpetrated by a "tightly organised" group, working together to amplify their members’ harmful behaviour and repeatedly violate our content policies.

"In these cases, the potential for harm caused by the totality of the network’s activity far exceeds the impact of each individual post or account. To address these organised efforts more effectively, we’ve built enforcement protocols that enable us to take action against the core network of accounts, Pages and Groups engaged in this behaviour," the post further read.

"As part of this framework, we may take a range of actions, including reducing content reach and disabling accounts, Pages and Groups," it added.

As per the example cited in the post, Facebook removed a network of Facebook and Instagram accounts, Pages and Groups for engaging in "coordinated efforts'' to repeatedly violate its Community Standards. The network engaged in activities such as spreading harmful health misinformation, hate speech and incitement to violence.

It also blocked their domains from being shared on its platform. The network was operated by individuals associated with the Querdenken movement in Germany, which is linked to off-platform violence and other social harms.

The people behind this activity used authentic and duplicate accounts to post and amplify violating content, primarily focused on spreading Covid-19 related misinformation.

“While we aren’t banning all Querdenken content, we’re continuing to monitor the situation and will take action if we find additional violations to prevent abuse on our platform and protect people using our services.”Gleicher said.