Facebook users are inexplicably getting logged out of the app

Facebook seems to be facing an issue with many users across the globe getting locked out of the app.

Users took to social media to report that they had been inexplicably logged out of the app.

The New York Police Department also issued a statement on Twitter.

“Did you get logged out of Facebook today? You’re not alone, it seems a lot of other people did too. While we’re not sure why it happened, this is another good reminder to change your passwords on your social media accounts & use a secure password manager to store your new ones,” it tweeted from the NYPD 19th Precinct’s official account.

“So #Facebook logged me out and I had to change password,” tweeted a user.

@facebookapp Any idea why my FB session got expired after 5/6 years from my phone app?? #facebookdown #facebooklogout,” wrote another.

The issue seems to be majorly affecting users in the United States and Europe, DailyMail reported. Users accessing Facebook via the iOS app seemed to have been logged out of the app. Users who have enabled two-factor authentication for logging in are having trouble reconnecting, according to a report by Engadget.

According to Downdetector, the service that measures outage in internet services, at least 4,800 users in the United States have reported login issues.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” a Facebook spokesperson said as quoted by Engadget.

“We’re looking into reports that some people are currently having to login again to access their Facebook accounts. We believe this was due to a configuration change and we’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” the statement further read.