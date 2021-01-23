Facebook users are inexplicably getting logged out of the app

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Only half the Sensex stocks have bettered the index’s return in the last 10,000-point journey
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
For their dead, Parsis practise a 3,000-year-old system where corpses are excarnated in the Tower of Silence, ...
The morning she gave Peter and Neha, and their baby daughter Minty, a tour of Ambassador Apartments, Mrs ...
It’s the 111th birth anniversary of jazz musician and guitar genius Jean ‘Django’ Reinhardt. This week’s quiz ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Facebook users are inexplicably getting logged out of the app
The issue seems to be majorly affecting users in the United States and Europe
Facebook seems to be facing an issue with many users across the globe getting locked out of the app.
Users took to social media to report that they had been inexplicably logged out of the app.
The New York Police Department also issued a statement on Twitter.
“Did you get logged out of Facebook today? You’re not alone, it seems a lot of other people did too. While we’re not sure why it happened, this is another good reminder to change your passwords on your social media accounts & use a secure password manager to store your new ones,” it tweeted from the NYPD 19th Precinct’s official account.
“So #Facebook logged me out and I had to change password,” tweeted a user.
@facebookapp Any idea why my FB session got expired after 5/6 years from my phone app?? #facebookdown #facebooklogout,” wrote another.
The issue seems to be majorly affecting users in the United States and Europe, DailyMail reported. Users accessing Facebook via the iOS app seemed to have been logged out of the app. Users who have enabled two-factor authentication for logging in are having trouble reconnecting, according to a report by Engadget.
According to Downdetector, the service that measures outage in internet services, at least 4,800 users in the United States have reported login issues.
“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” a Facebook spokesperson said as quoted by Engadget.
“We’re looking into reports that some people are currently having to login again to access their Facebook accounts. We believe this was due to a configuration change and we’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” the statement further read.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE