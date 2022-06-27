Facebook Watch for Apple TV discontinued

Meta-owned Facebook has discontinued its Watch app — streaming videos, live streams and TV shows — on Apple TV. The social media platform has shut down the tvOS app with its latest update, 9to5Mac reported. The application is still available on the App Store, but users were unable to access it.

The app is still available on several other smart TVs and consoles, including Facebook mobile app and desktop. However, it is unclear why the Facebook Watch app was discontinued on Apple TV. “The Facebook Watch TV app is no longer available, but you can still find lots of videos on Facebook at www.facebook.com/watch,” a user shared the information, according to reports.

Facebook Watch app surfaced on Apple TV for the first time in 2017 after rolling out on Samsung smart TVs. According to The Verge report, Apple TV is still listed as one of the supported platforms. Both Apple and Facebook did not respond to The Verge’s request for comment.