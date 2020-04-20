Facebook will be launching its Facebook Gaming app today to take on Twitch and YouTube: Report

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Though unrecognised, community radio is playing a key role in spreading awareness about Covid-19
SHGs and prisoners in Himachal Pradesh are stitching masks/PPEs, and making sanitisers
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
BL Research BureauTo contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now ...
Go for a regular health insurance policy rather than a Covid-19 special plan; the former will offer more ...
The rupee (INR) opened today on a flat note, at 76.45 versus its previous close of 76.4 against the dollar ...
They will go some way, but banks’ high risk aversion is a big roadblock in channelling funds to small, ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
Facebook will be launching its Facebook Gaming app today to take on Twitch and YouTube: Report
File photo of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg - REUTERS
Facebook is planning to launch its Facebook Gaming mobile app today, April 20, according to a media report.
The social media giant will be launching a free casual gaming app owing to a surge in demand in light of global shutdowns.
The app was initially slated for release in June. However, the launch has been preponed owing to growing demand. Fidji Simo, head of the Facebook app had said that investing in gaming has been a priority for the tech giant as gaming was a medium of entertainment that “connects people,” the report said.
The free app is the result of the social media giant’s huge investments in gaming as 700 million of its 2.5 billion monthly users are actively engaged in gaming content, the report said.
The app is designed to help gamers engage in various online games and live stream their gaming. The app will have a function called Go Live. The Go Live feature will let users upload videos and live streams of other mobile games on their device, it said.
Despite having 700 million monthly active users actively engaged in gaming content, the social media major is far behind gaming content giants YouTube and Twitch in terms of gameplay watched.
Facebook Gaming witnessed a 210 per cent increase in the number of hours of gameplay watched between December 2018 and December 2019 according to a report by software firm StreamElements.
However, Twitch still dominated the market with 61 per cent of hours watched in December 2019 while YouTube had a market share of 28 per cent.
Facebook has been testing its gaming app in Southeast Asia and Latin America for the past 18 months. It initially plans to roll out the app n Android devices on the Google Play Store. It will be rolling out an iOS version of the app as soon as the app gets approval of the same from Apple as per the report
