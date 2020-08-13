Facebook will now alert users before they share articles related to Covid-19

Facebook will now provide more context to users before they share any links related to Covid-19.

“We’re starting to roll out a global notification screen to give people more context about Covid-19-related links when they are about to share them,” Facebook mentioned in an official post.

It will send a notification to users providing more context related to the pandemic and will also direct them to its Covid-19 information centre.

“The notification will help people understand the recency and source of the content before they share it. It will also direct people to our Covid-19 Information Centre to ensure people have access to credible information about Covid-19 from global health authorities,” Facebook said.

However, it will not display this alert when a user shares content posted by government health authorities and recognised global health organisations like the World Health Organisation.

The new notification screen is part of the social media giant’s ongoing efforts to curb the spread of misinformation related to Covid-19. Previously, it had announced that it will roll out a similar notification globally for articles related to Covid-19 that were over 90 days old.

“To ensure people have the context they need to make informed decisions about what to share on Facebook, the notification screen will appear when people click the share button on articles older than 90 days, but will allow people to continue sharing if they decide an article is still relevant,” Facebook had said.