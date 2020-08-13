Facebook will now alert users before they share articles related to Covid-19

Office buzz
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Audits will now take an integrated view of sectors, policies and schemes
Last week, two CEO announcements brought cheer to the stock markets. At home, Sashidhar Jagdishan’s succession ...
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
The stock of Phillips Carbon Black jumped almost 8 per cent accompanied by above-average volume breaching a ...
₹1063 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1048103010801094 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
After muted returns over 3 and 5 years, the fund has made a comeback over the last year
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
Facebook will now alert users before they share articles related to Covid-19
Will send notification to users providing more context related to pandemic; will direct them to FB’s Covid-19 info centre
Facebook will now provide more context to users before they share any links related to Covid-19.
“We’re starting to roll out a global notification screen to give people more context about Covid-19-related links when they are about to share them,” Facebook mentioned in an official post.
It will send a notification to users providing more context related to the pandemic and will also direct them to its Covid-19 information centre.
“The notification will help people understand the recency and source of the content before they share it. It will also direct people to our Covid-19 Information Centre to ensure people have access to credible information about Covid-19 from global health authorities,” Facebook said.
However, it will not display this alert when a user shares content posted by government health authorities and recognised global health organisations like the World Health Organisation.
The new notification screen is part of the social media giant’s ongoing efforts to curb the spread of misinformation related to Covid-19. Previously, it had announced that it will roll out a similar notification globally for articles related to Covid-19 that were over 90 days old.
“To ensure people have the context they need to make informed decisions about what to share on Facebook, the notification screen will appear when people click the share button on articles older than 90 days, but will allow people to continue sharing if they decide an article is still relevant,” Facebook had said.
