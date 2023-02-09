Facebook has announced a new tool to add on its platform - comment moderation for creators. The new feature of comment moderation will help creators to control conversation threads on the platform.

Features

Facebook said that the tool will let creators search through conversations by keywords, including emojis, commenter names and dates, on their posts. The tool will also give access to creators to like or hide comments. Comment moderation tool will be available under the comments manager section in Facebook’s Professional Dashboard.

Facebook is also introducing moderation statistics under Moderation Assist’s Activity Log. With the Moderation Assist’s Activity Log, creators can view statistics on the number of comments that were hidden in the past 30 days.

Creators on Facebook can also see what are the criterion to hide comments within the comment preview and criteria tag in the activity log of Moderation Assist.

Meta-owned Facebook also said that it plans to provide creators with more comment controls and moderation tools in the near future.