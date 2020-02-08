Facebook’s social media accounts briefly taken over by notorious hacker collective

Facebook Inc’s official social media accounts were hacked briefly on Friday.

Hackers had briefly taken over Facebook's Twitter and Instagram accounts along with the official Twitter account of Facebook Messenger, Engadget reported.

“Some of our corporate social accounts were briefly hacked but we have secured and restored access,” the social media giant sent out a post from its Twitter account.

The hacker claimed to be from the OurMine hacker group.

TechCrunch’s Zack Whittaker (@zackwhittaker) had managed to take a screenshot of the message posted by the hackers on Facebook’s account and had shared the same on his personal Twitter account.

“Hi we are Our Mine,” the post read. “Well even Facebook is hackable but their security better than Twitter.”

The message was posted through Khoros a software company that enables customer interaction through social media for companies.

OurMine is an infamous hacker group that has hacked famous Twitter handles over the years including Netflix, NFL, Google’s Sundar Pichai, actor Channing Tatum.

Twitter had addressed the matter and said that it was working with the social media giant to sort the issue, according to media reports.

The platform has recently updated its ‘Twitter rules’ to prevent altered media and to provide better experiences to users.

Cybersecurity threats on social media platforms are on the rise.

Twitter was recently attacked by possible ‘state actors,’ according to a Reuters report. The platform had discovered hacking attempts to access the phone numbers associated with user accounts after a security researcher had noticed a glitch in its “contacts upload” feature.

In another instance, Facebook-owned Instagram had recently been attacked by hackers. Thousands of Instagram usernames and passwords had been leaked by Social Captain, a platform that helps users increase their Instagram follower count, TechCrunch had reported.