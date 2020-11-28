FB and Sony Pictures partner to bring video-on-demand content to fans from Ind v/s Aus

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Four financial ratios can alert you early to brewing trouble in a lender
Here’s how the recent increase in threshold for tax concession will help
I bought a flat (first-time home-buyer) in August 2019 for ₹58 lakh. I have taken a home loan of ₹40 lakh, ...
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
A leopard that strikes fear in a Himalayan valley and awe in the heart of a visitor
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
The ‘changing of the guard’ ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 28 highlights the Indian soldier’s ...
The once impeached US President, now defeated, continues to challenge a system that he has successfully ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
FB and Sony Pictures partner to bring video-on-demand content to fans from Ind v/s Aus
This will be featured on Sony Sports India’s FB page, enabling fans to catch up on action they missed and share the top moments with their friends
Social media giant Facebook and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) have collaborated to bring exclusive video-on-demand content to fans from India Tour of Australia.
According to the joint statement by the companies, cricket enthusiasts will now be able to access match highlights, in-play moments with best catches, best wickets, and man of the match on Facebook for the duration of the series. This will be featured on Sony Sports India’s Facebook page, enabling fans to catch up on action they missed and talk about or share the top moments with their friends.
The video-on-demand content kickstarted on November 27. The exclusive video-on-demand match content being showcased on Facebook Watch, the only social media platform, across three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests in relation to the said video-on-demand match content provided by SPNI.
Speaking on the association, Manish Chopra, Director, and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, in the official release said, “At Facebook, we are committed to deepen and enhance engagement with cricket fans across the globe by bringing best in class, premium action to them in ways that ignite conversations, build connections and enhance affinity towards the sport. We are delighted to work with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) to bring some of the most exciting moments from one of India’s most awaited overseas tours to cricket fans on Facebook Watch.”
Manish Aggarwal, Head - Growth and Monetization, Digital Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “We are excited to partner with Facebook as the exclusive social media platform for the India tour of Australia. This association will enable us to offer interesting match content to a host of cricket enthusiasts and drive further engagement for the much-hyped tournament, across the Indian subcontinent. This collaboration will surely get the fans closer to the game.”
The companies stated that Facebook Watch is built with the belief that watching the video can help people to connect with others more deeply.
Facebook said that it aims to constantly work towards building and enabling video experiences that connect people and sports is an integral part of building the social viewing experience on the platform.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE