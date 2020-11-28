FB and Sony Pictures partner to bring video-on-demand content to fans from Ind v/s Aus

Social media giant Facebook and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) have collaborated to bring exclusive video-on-demand content to fans from India Tour of Australia.

According to the joint statement by the companies, cricket enthusiasts will now be able to access match highlights, in-play moments with best catches, best wickets, and man of the match on Facebook for the duration of the series. This will be featured on Sony Sports India’s Facebook page, enabling fans to catch up on action they missed and talk about or share the top moments with their friends.

The video-on-demand content kickstarted on November 27. The exclusive video-on-demand match content being showcased on Facebook Watch, the only social media platform, across three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests in relation to the said video-on-demand match content provided by SPNI.

Speaking on the association, Manish Chopra, Director, and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, in the official release said, “At Facebook, we are committed to deepen and enhance engagement with cricket fans across the globe by bringing best in class, premium action to them in ways that ignite conversations, build connections and enhance affinity towards the sport. We are delighted to work with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) to bring some of the most exciting moments from one of India’s most awaited overseas tours to cricket fans on Facebook Watch.”

Manish Aggarwal, Head - Growth and Monetization, Digital Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “We are excited to partner with Facebook as the exclusive social media platform for the India tour of Australia. This association will enable us to offer interesting match content to a host of cricket enthusiasts and drive further engagement for the much-hyped tournament, across the Indian subcontinent. This collaboration will surely get the fans closer to the game.”

The companies stated that Facebook Watch is built with the belief that watching the video can help people to connect with others more deeply.

Facebook said that it aims to constantly work towards building and enabling video experiences that connect people and sports is an integral part of building the social viewing experience on the platform.