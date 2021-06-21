Building equity using the integrity screen
First version of multi-device beta only for WhatsApp Web, desktop and portal: report
The feature allows using WhatsApp account on multiple devices without an active internet connection on the user’s main device
WhatsApp will release the first version of multi-device beta for WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop and Portal only, according to reports.
As per a report from WABetaInfo, the platform will release the multi-device support feature in beta as an optional feature. The multi-device support feature lets users use their WhatsApp account on multiple devices without requiring an active internet connection on their main device.
Initially, users will only be able to link WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop and Portal with their main device, as per the report.
WhatsApp rolls out new features for business users
‘Big technical challenge’
Earlier this month, WaBetaInfo had shared a glimpse of new features coming to WhatsApp along with screenshots of a group chat with WhatsApp head Will Cathcart and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. These included multi-device support.
The executives confirmed that the platform is working on multi-device support. Cathcart confirmed that the multi-device feature will be rolled out in a public beta within two months, as per the report.
WhatsApp will become less useful if you don’t accept new privacy rules
Zuckerberg said that it was a “big technical challenge” to have a user’s messages and content synced across devices. The multi-device support will allow users to link up to four devices.
The report shared further details on the feature, including a few limitations. Initially, users will not be able to link devices such as another iPhone or Android phone within multi-device support. It had mentioned the same in its previous reports. The platform has now shared screenshots of the feature confirming the devices to be supported by the multi-device feature.
The feature may also impact performance and quality, WhatsApp will alert users as per the report.
The messaging platform will allow users to migrate their chat history between iOS and Android. It will require users to update the app before starting the migration. Users will not be able to message or call another user using an outdated WhatsApp version.
Voice and video calls will work across linked devices, the report further added.
The feature is likely to be released for beta testers on Android and iOS within the next two months.
