Food has no religion: tweets Zomato slamming discrimination

Shreyal Jain | Updated on July 31, 2019 Published on July 31, 2019

Zomato is trending on twitter for its response on a comment by its user about discrimination on the basis of religion.

On Tuesday, one of the Zomato users tweeted about an order he cancelled because the delivery executive was a “non-hindu”. He also complained that Zomato had refused to change the executive and refund the money.

In a series of tweets, he also shared the screenshots of the coversation he had with the company's support team. One of the screenshot read: " We have shrawan and I don't need delivery from a muslim fellow."

Here is the twitter thread from the user:

To this, Zomato replied, “Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion.” 

This tweet has till now got over 17,000 retweets and 51,000 likes.

 

Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal said, “We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values.”

 

Rival UberEats has also expressed its support on this matter. Other prominent personalities praising Zomato were Omar Abdullah, Actor Swara Bhasker, Former Chief Election Commissioner Dr. S.Y. Quraishi.

 

 

 

