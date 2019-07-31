Food has no religion: tweets Zomato slamming discrimination

Zomato is trending on twitter for its response on a comment by its user about discrimination on the basis of religion.

On Tuesday, one of the Zomato users tweeted about an order he cancelled because the delivery executive was a “non-hindu”. He also complained that Zomato had refused to change the executive and refund the money.

In a series of tweets, he also shared the screenshots of the coversation he had with the company's support team. One of the screenshot read: " We have shrawan and I don't need delivery from a muslim fellow."

Here is the twitter thread from the user:

Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation I said you can't force me to take a delivery I don't want don't refund just cancel — पं अमित शुक्ल (@NaMo_SARKAAR) July 30, 2019

To this, Zomato replied, “Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion.”

This tweet has till now got over 17,000 retweets and 51,000 likes.

Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion. https://t.co/H8P5FlAw6y — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 31, 2019

Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal said, “We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values.”

We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values. https://t.co/cgSIW2ow9B — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 31, 2019

Rival UberEats has also expressed its support on this matter. Other prominent personalities praising Zomato were Omar Abdullah, Actor Swara Bhasker, Former Chief Election Commissioner Dr. S.Y. Quraishi.

Respect. I love your app. Thank you for giving me a reason to admire the company behind it. https://t.co/nohfkYsrJQ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 31, 2019

Kudos 2 u Mr. Goyal ! @deepigoyal THANK YOU for standing up for the real idea of #India & true Indian values! You are a true citizen & patriot. More power to u!! @ZomatoIN @Zomato ♥ I hope larger corporations who in the past haven’t had the courage 2 stand up to trolls learn! https://t.co/TEdME0y0d3 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 31, 2019