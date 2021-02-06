Fortunate to contribute to India’s growth: Ratan Tata responds to viral social media campaign

Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata took to social media, on Saturday, to respond to a social media campaign asking the Union government to to confer the India’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, to the business tycoon.

The hashtag #BharatRatnaforRatanTata was trending on Twitter on Friday, after motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bhindra tweeted about conferring the highest civilian award to Tata.

The campaign gained support from Twitter users who praised the octogenarian for his social causes and philanthropy. Users began sharing posts with the hashtag highlighting the tycoon’s social efforts and leadership qualities.

Tata in a statement responded to the campaign, thanking people for the same while urging users to discontinue the same.

“While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of the social media in terms of an award, I would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued,” Tata said. “Instead, I consider myself fortunate to be an Indian and to try and contribute to India’s growth and prosperity,” he said.