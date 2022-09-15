Forum Channels are now on Discord

Discord announced the debut of Forum Channels in a recent blog post by the company. Forum Channels are here to provide a dedicated space for conversations without the worry of a chat feed.

Users can find the Forum Channels option below the Discord channels. After entering Forum Channels, users will see a list of posts that start new conversations, complete with big bolded titles and relevant tags one can hop into and join, or can use the search bar to find more posts in the archives, or even create their own—complete with a helpful, descriptive image that will display for anyone scrolling by.

Discord Forum Channel

When creating a forum, admins will be able to restrict posting permissions and “post’s guidelines” for the channel. Forum Channels will also be compatible with Discord AutoMod.