From Auto-delete messages to expiring links: Here’s what’s new with Telegram

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
No credit risk is an attraction, but note the nuances
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
A toast to a traditional drip irrigation system still going strong in the Northeast
Raza Mir’s ‘Murder at the Mushaira’ works well as a historical novel that captures the sunset years of the ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
From Auto-delete messages to expiring links: Here’s what’s new with Telegram
Telegram has launched a range of new features to improve user chat experience with better privacy and security measures
Telegram has launched a range of new features to improve user chat experience with better privacy and security measures, it has announced.
The new features include Auto-delete messages, Broadcast Groups and expiring links, among others.
The messenger’s Auto-delete messages feature for Telegram individual Chats, Groups and Channels allows users to set a timer of 24 hours or 7 days before sending messages. After the selected timeframe, the messages will disappear for all the users in a Group or Channel, or for the single recipient in an individual chat.
Only admins can enable the feature In Group and Channels or edit it. The messages will show a countdown to their deletion time. Android users can track the time to specific messages by tapping on the message. iOS users can press and hold the message to see the timer. To enable the timer on Android, users can tap ⋮ > Clear History then choose a duration. On iOS, they can press and hold a message, tap Select > Clear Chat (top-left) > Enable Auto-Delete.
Also read: Privacy: Whose business is it anyway?
The messaging app has also introduced a new type of group called Broadcast Groups where the participants can connect with a live voice chat. In Broadcast Groups, only admins can send messages. However, all the participants can join the live voice chat for discussions via audio. A normal Telegram Groups allows member addition up to 2,00,000.
The platform is also making it easier to report any spam content or fake accounts in order to improve security. User can also select a specific message while reporting. Additionally, all reporting options allow users to add a comment to give more context, it said.
In a bid to improve privacy, it has introduced an Expiring links feature. “In addition to the main joining link to any Channel or Group, admins can create additional links to share with limited duration and number of uses, or both,” Telegram explained. “Along with the same, now any invite link can also be converted to scannable QR Code,” it said.
Also read: WhatsApp to press ahead with new privacy policy; will come up with clearer info for users
Admins can also track from what sources are users are joining in. The platform is also adding support for Home Screen widgets on Android and iOS.
“The Chat Widget shows a preview of recent messages, while the Shortcut Widget shows only names and profile pictures. On Android, the chats and messages in the widgets will always up to date with further expansion options whereas as iOS, it will be on an occasional basis,” it said.
To add a widget, users can press and hold on their home screen, then tap Widgets on Android or the (+) on iOS and search for Telegram.
Other features introduced by the platform include sorting messages by original date available for one-on-one chats currently all newly created groups, and smaller existing groups and updated animated emojis.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE