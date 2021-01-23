Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
From custom chat wallpapers to low data mode, Signal tests several new features
Messaging app Signal is testing a range of new features in beta that the platform plans to roll out to general users soon.
The app has garnered massive popularity this month owing to users migrating to the app in light of WhatsApp’s controversial privacy update.
Signal is now planning to update the app with several new features that already exist in WhatsApp.
According to a report by WABetaInfo, Signal is implementing features such as custom chat wallpapers, an ‘about’ section for contacts, a low data mode and animated stickers, download preferences for media files among others. It is also raising the group calls limit to eight participants. It is also enabling users to create a shareable group invite link which can then help them invite other Signal users to their groups.
Singal, replying to a tweet by WABetaInfo regarding the new features tweeted, “Shout out to all of the Android and iOS beta participants who will be helping us test these new features over the weekend so that we can start rolling them out to everyone soon.”
The platform recently increased capacity last week following a massive surge in usage that had caused a temporary 24-hour outage for many users across the globe.
“We have been adding new servers and extra capacity at a record pace every single day this week nonstop, but today exceeded even our most optimistic projections. Millions upon millions of new users are sending a message that privacy matters,” Signal had tweeted on January 16.
