From import audio to extended time limit, Instagram announces new updates for Reels

Instagram has announced a host of new updates for its short video format Reels. The Meta-owned photo-sharing platform is rolling out new features for Reels including fresh sound effects, the ability to import audio, and interactive stickers, among others. It is also extending the time limit for Reels to 90 seconds.

💥 Upgrading Reels 💥



Starting today, you'll be able to:



✅ Add polls, quizzes and emoji sliders like in Stories

✅ Create Reels using existing templates

✅ Make Reels up to 90 secondshttps://t.co/BR902jC9g6pic.twitter.com/oHF52g2IUo — Instagram (@instagram) June 2, 2022

New features

Creators can now import their own audio directly within Instagram Reels. “Use the import audio feature to add commentary or background noise from any video that’s at least five seconds long on your camera roll. Make sure that you like how your voice sounds in the recording, because others might use it in their reels, too,” Instagram said in a blog post.

It has also added a refreshed collection of sound effects including air horns, crickets, drums among others. Reels will now also allow creators to connect with their audience using interactive stickers which are already available on Instagram Stories. These include Poll, Quiz and Emoji slider.

It has recently launched Templates, which allows creators to easily create a Reel using another one as a template. “It pre-loads the audio and clip placeholders, so all you have to do is add and trim your unique clips,” it explained. “We’ll continue to invest in building new ways for you to connect with your audience and entertain on Reels,” it further added.

Amber alerts

Separately, Instagram earlier this week launched a new Amber Alerts feature to help find missing children. The feature was developed in partnership with organisations like the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) in the US, the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children, the National Crime Agency in the UK, the Attorney General’s Office in Mexico, the Australian Federal Police and more.

🚨 AMBER Alerts 🚨



This week, we're bringing AMBER Alerts to Instagram.



This means that if you're in the vicinity of a missing child, you might see an AMBER alert showing important details about the missing child such as a photo & any other information that can be provided. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/7Qs8JZqRl1 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) June 1, 2022

“With this update, if an Amber Alert is activated by law enforcement and you are in the designated search area, the alert will now appear in your Instagram feed,” it explained in a post.