From live videos on desktop,to‘Challenges stickers’, here’s what’s new on Instagram

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are known to potentially cause heart rhythm problems, and these could be ...
Even as global efforts are under way for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the world marks ...
Donald Trump is not known for finesse when he wants what he wants. He wanted HCQS (hydroxychloroquine ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Air has been cleared on tax on dividend in unit-holders’ hands
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of HCL Technologies at current levels. After a ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
From live videos on desktop,to‘Challenges stickers’, here’s what’s new on Instagram
Facebook on Saturday announced an array of new features for its photo-sharing platform Instagram.
Instagram Live
Considering the growing popularity of Instagram Live, the social media giant has now brought live videos to desktop after recently bringing direct messages to its web platform.
Users can now also save their live videos to IGTV, Facebook had said.
“There are now over 800 million daily active users across Facebook and Instagram Live, and we're adding new features to make Lives even more useful. On @Instagram, we're bringing live videos to desktop and adding a feature that lets you save live videos to IGTV,” Facebook had tweeted.
Challenges stickers
Instagram is also testing a new ‘Challenges stickers’ feature for its stories that lets users join challenges through a sticker, via the stories text tool, or from nominations from friends.
“We’ve seen that challenges are a fun way to interact with your friends on social media and that people are using @mentions, text and hashtags to join popular challenges. Now, with this new sticker, you’ll be able to participate, nominate your friends, and keep the fun going!” Instagram said.
Users can join a challenge from other people's stories by tapping on the challenge sticker to try it themselves. All users can try a challenge, even without being nominated.
Alternately, when someone nominates another user for a challenge, they will receive a direct message notifying them of the nomination and their mention in the story.
Users can try the challenge directly from their friend’s story by tapping on “Try This Challenge” to open the camera with a “Nominated by” challenge sticker. They can then share this to their own story and their nominator will be tagged in their story.
“For this test, everyone will be able to participate in challenges, but only a limited number of challenges will be available,” Instagram said.
AR experiences
The social media platform is also looking to create a centralized experience building on its ‘Stay Home’ and ‘Ghar Pe Raho’ stickers launched last week.
This includes the ‘Guess The Gibberish’ AR effect, along with others like ‘Drawin5secons’ and ‘’Name By letter…’.
It will also continue to update the “Stay At Home” collection with new effects.
SHARE