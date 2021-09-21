From reading receipts for small groups to recording live streams and video chats, here’s what’s new with Telegram

Telegram Messenger has introduced a range of new features in its latest monthly update for the app.

The platform has added the option to place different Chat themes with different people, interactive emojis, read receipt feature for Telegram Private Groups, and an option to record live stream video chats and audio sessions that can be shared later with others in the latest update.

Group read receipts

The platform has introduced read receipts for small groups. Group messages are marked as read as soon as one other member sees them. In small groups, users can now also select a message that they have sent to see which group members have read it.

In order to protect users’ privacy, read receipts in groups are only stored for seven days after the message was sent, it said.

Recording livestreams

In terms of live streams and video chats, Admins are now allowed to record them to publish them for those who missed the live version.

Admins can start a recording right from the Live Stream or Video Chat menu with options to record Video and Audio or Only Audio. To record video, they need to choose an orientation for the final video file, Portrait or Landscape. Once the recording is over or broadcast ends, the file will be instantly uploaded to the Saved Messages window.

While recording, a red dot will appear next to the title of the broadcast.

Interactive emojis

With interactive emojis, users need to send a single emoji to any private chats, and then tap on the animated emoji to view a full-screen effect.

“If both the parties involved in the one-on-one chat have the chat window open, the animations and vibrations play simultaneously on the devices for both of them,” Telegram said.

With this update, the platform has also introduced new themes for individual chats.

The app will now offer eight new themes that users can apply to specific private chats (one-to-one chats).