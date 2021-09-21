Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
From reading receipts for small groups to recording live streams and video chats, here’s what’s new with Telegram
Platform has also introduced eight new themes for individual chats
Telegram Messenger has introduced a range of new features in its latest monthly update for the app.
The platform has added the option to place different Chat themes with different people, interactive emojis, read receipt feature for Telegram Private Groups, and an option to record live stream video chats and audio sessions that can be shared later with others in the latest update.
Group read receipts
The platform has introduced read receipts for small groups. Group messages are marked as read as soon as one other member sees them. In small groups, users can now also select a message that they have sent to see which group members have read it.
In order to protect users’ privacy, read receipts in groups are only stored for seven days after the message was sent, it said.
Recording livestreams
In terms of live streams and video chats, Admins are now allowed to record them to publish them for those who missed the live version.
Admins can start a recording right from the Live Stream or Video Chat menu with options to record Video and Audio or Only Audio. To record video, they need to choose an orientation for the final video file, Portrait or Landscape. Once the recording is over or broadcast ends, the file will be instantly uploaded to the Saved Messages window.
Also see: Spotify launches integrated miniplayer on Facebook for users in India
While recording, a red dot will appear next to the title of the broadcast.
Interactive emojis
With interactive emojis, users need to send a single emoji to any private chats, and then tap on the animated emoji to view a full-screen effect.
“If both the parties involved in the one-on-one chat have the chat window open, the animations and vibrations play simultaneously on the devices for both of them,” Telegram said.
With this update, the platform has also introduced new themes for individual chats.
The app will now offer eight new themes that users can apply to specific private chats (one-to-one chats).
