From well-being to tech, Twitter outlines important trends for marketers in India

Twitter users in India are increasingly leaning towards conversations around well-being, creator culture, technology, among other important social and cultural issues, according to the 2021 Twitter Trends Report.

Brands leverage the platform to launch new products or services and connect with consumers on Twitter across many key verticals, including technology, auto, media, entertainment, and fashion. To dive deeper into what’s on the Indian consumer’s mind, Twitter studied "millions" of Tweets from Jan 2020-June 2021 and compared them to Tweets from the previous 18 months (July 2018 to Dec 2019) to learn more about what conversations people were having on Twitter in India.

The report outlines six broad themes that shape consumer conversations and culture in India to help marketers better understand their consumers. According to the report, the six trends that dominated conversations in the country are- Wellbeing, Creator Culture, Everyday Wonder, One Planet, Tech Life and My Identity.

Preetha Athrey, Head of Marketing at Twitter India, shared, “Twitter is the conversational layer of the Internet which means it provides an intimate glimpse into consumer behaviour. An analysis of the millions of Tweets we see everyday, gives us a window into culture and how it’s evolving."

"The Twitter Trends India Report captures such enduring cultural conversations and attitudes that are shaping our future. This report also taps into various trends to give brands insights into what’s on people’s minds, what matters to them, and how they can lean into these conversations to stay ahead of the ," Athrey added.

What consumers talk about

When it comes to wellbeing, the top three sub-trends to emerge are Self-Care (+88 per cent), Health and Fitness (+103 per cent), and Mental Health Matters (+150 per cent). #SelfLove, #LoveYourSelf, #GoodHealth and #MentalHealthMatters are popular hashtags used in these conversations on the platform.

"Brands should lean into this conversation by approaching it with honesty, sharing their perspectives and always encouraging people to take steps to be better — no matter how small," Twitter said.

As a new class of digital creators emerges, users leverage the platform and form communities around shared talents and interests. There’s been a 78 per cent growth in conversations around content, creators and the emerging creator economy. Creativity at Home (+48 per cent), Aspiring Content Creators (+231 per cent) and Content Promotion (+44 per cent) are the top sub-trends in the creator culture conversations, and #ContentStrategies, #ArtistOnTwitter, #VideoOfTheDay, #Podcast are some of the popular hashtags used.

"Brands can champion creativity and empower creators by amplifying their voices — and by hiring them to represent these conversations to their consumers with authenticity," as per the report.

Conversations wherein users share their beliefs, discuss theories on spirituality, and shared experiences have also grown by 76 per cent. Astrology (+87 per cent), Complexities of the Human Mind (+282 per cent), as well as Exploring Spirituality (+75 per cent) have emerged as dominant sub-trends. Some of the popular hashtags used are #Numerology, #Consciousness, #Spiritually, #Meditation.

Brands can help Consumers by dialling up the ways their new service or product can bring small moments of joy and positivity in people’s daily lives, it said.

Apart from wellbeing, people have also become increasingly conscientious about the implications of their actions on the environment. One Planet conversations have risen by 80 per cent, with Environment Urgency (+40 per cent) and Inclusive Sustainability (+57 per cent) being at the forefront of these conversations, and #ClimateChange, #GoGreen and #SaveThePlanet being some of the prominent hashtags.

From eco-conscious innovations to corporate accountability, brands need to do their part as well.

Technology, digitisation, automation, etc., have also become popular topics for conversation on the platform.

Sub themes such as Tech Communication (+111 per cent), Smarter Living (+57 per cent) and Tech for Good (+61 per cent) are increasingly driving conversations whereas #DigitalIndia, #BigData, #ResponsibleTech and #TechForGood are some of the noteworthy hashtags.

"As the pandemic continues to keep people at home, conversations around technology and its impact on our lives are growing. Brands can help people envision and adapt to this by showing how their new products/services make lives easier," Twitter said.

Conversations around identity have also increased by 84 per cent, with Self Representation (+16 per cent), Fandom (+114 per cent) and Personal Ethics (+212 per cent) being top sub-themes, and #PrideMonth, #FanArmy, #EachForEqual some of the hashtags driving these conversations.

Brands can help nurture and inspire different perspectives, putting peoples’ values at the centre, it said.

Separately, @TwitterMktgIN will be introducing an emoji powered activation through which people can reply to a Tweet with the hashtag #TwitterTrends and an emoji to receive a unique insight about conversations on Twitter.