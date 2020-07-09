Gaana launches short-video platform HotShots

India-based music streaming platform Gaana has launched a new short-video platform for creators called HotShots.

The platform has been launched as short videos become “the new buzzword on social media, with both content creators and consumption skyrocketing,” Gaana said in a statement.

The platform lets creators create and share short videos and stories with Gaana’s audience base surpassing 15 crore, the platform said.

The platform will provide an in-product experience called ‘HotShot Challenges’ in arts like music, comedy and dance for creators.

“At Gaana, we have always emphasised on placing the power of digital content creation in the hands of emerging talent. We had launched Gaana Vertical Video platform last year to allow our celebrities/singers to connect with our audience through short videos. Today, we are building upon that expertise by unveiling the ultimate short video creation and consumption platform ‘Gaana Hotshots’,” said Prashan Agarwal, CEO, Gaana.

With the ban on popular short-video platform TikTok, there has been an increased demand for short-video platforms in India. Indian platforms such as Chingari and Mitron have witnessed wider popularity post the ban, as per reports.

Facebook-owned Instagram on Wednesday also launched its TikTok rival feature, Reels, in India. Creators can record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects and other creative tools on Reels.