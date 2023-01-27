A whistleblower has ringed an alarm about security issues concerning Twitter, according to The Washington Post. The complainant has told Congress and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that Twitter engineers still have access to an internal program called ‘GodMode’ that lets them tweet from any account.

Security concerns skyrocketed in 2020 when teenagers breached internal systems and tweeted as Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk, former US president Barack Obama, and others, 9to5Mac reported. Twitter staff then said that they resolved the issue.

Also read: Know how to set dynamic profile picture on Instagram

The Washington Post quoted the new whistleblower saying that following internal objections about the program, engineers changed its name to “privileged mode.” The whistleblower said the purpose of the program was to allow Twitter staff to tweet on behalf of advertisers unable to do it themselves. GodMode also allowed existing tweets to be deleted.

The only change is to withdraw access to the tool, the whistleblower hinted. The whistleblower’s complaint alleges GodMode remains on the laptop of any engineer, requiring only a production computer and a simple code change from “FALSE” to “TRUE.”

Also read: Meta to restore Donald Trump’s Facebook, Instagram accounts

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit