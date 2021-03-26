Google is testing a ‘Memory’ feature for Assistant: Report

Google is testing a new ‘Memory’ feature for Google Assistant where users can store any screen content on their phone to the app, as per reports.

The feature, first spotted by 9to5Google is like a combination of Google Asssistant, Google Keep and Pinterest like board, all into one .

As per the report, the feature is described as “Memory” as an “easy, quick way to save and find everything in one place,” by the tech giant.

Users can save their screen content to Memory and also include links to the original source when available to make the content easier to find. They can also save notes, pictures or objects apart from reminders.

Emory will include features for smart search and organisation to make the content easier to find.

Overall, the feature can save “articles, books, contacts, events, flights, hotels, images, movies, music, notes, photos, places, playlists, products, recipes, reminders, restaurants, screenshots, shipments, TV shows, videos, and websites,” as per 9to5Google.

Also read: Google revamps Chat on the web: Here’s all you need to know

They can save things using verbal command or a home screen shortcut.

The Memory feed can be viewed alongside the Snapshot feature that it had introduced in 2018.

The content will be sorted chronologically where users will be able to see “Older Memories” and those from “Today” as card entries.

Assistant will also suggest relevant actions based on the context of the content stored to memory. For instance, track shipment, check flight status, etc.

It will also help organise memories by sorting them into topics such as “Important” and “Read later,” which will appear alongside a search bar at the top.

The feature is currently in ‘dogfood’ testing mode, i.e. being tested internally with the employees. It is not specified as to if and when the feature may be launched to the public.

Also read: Google fixes issue that caused app crashes for Android users

“We are constantly iterating and experimenting with new ways to improve the user experience, but we have no further details to share at this time,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge.

The tech giant has been working on adding new features to Assistant. It added a range of updates to the Snapshot feature last year. Snapshot is a ‘visual overview ‘ of a user’s day including curated, helpful information based on the time of day, location, and their recent interactions with the Assistant.