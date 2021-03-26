Google is testing a ‘Memory’ feature for Assistant: Report

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
Political parties are wooing the people of Tamil Nadu with campaign songs that promise hope, idealism and good ...
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
This election season political parties are sparring on social media with songs, slogans, symbolism and drama
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Google is testing a ‘Memory’ feature for Assistant: Report
Google is testing a new ‘Memory’ feature for Google Assistant where users can store any screen content on their phone to the app, as per reports.
The feature, first spotted by 9to5Google is like a combination of Google Asssistant, Google Keep and Pinterest like board, all into one .
As per the report, the feature is described as “Memory” as an “easy, quick way to save and find everything in one place,” by the tech giant.
Users can save their screen content to Memory and also include links to the original source when available to make the content easier to find. They can also save notes, pictures or objects apart from reminders.
Emory will include features for smart search and organisation to make the content easier to find.
Overall, the feature can save “articles, books, contacts, events, flights, hotels, images, movies, music, notes, photos, places, playlists, products, recipes, reminders, restaurants, screenshots, shipments, TV shows, videos, and websites,” as per 9to5Google.
Also read: Google revamps Chat on the web: Here’s all you need to know
They can save things using verbal command or a home screen shortcut.
The Memory feed can be viewed alongside the Snapshot feature that it had introduced in 2018.
The content will be sorted chronologically where users will be able to see “Older Memories” and those from “Today” as card entries.
Assistant will also suggest relevant actions based on the context of the content stored to memory. For instance, track shipment, check flight status, etc.
It will also help organise memories by sorting them into topics such as “Important” and “Read later,” which will appear alongside a search bar at the top.
The feature is currently in ‘dogfood’ testing mode, i.e. being tested internally with the employees. It is not specified as to if and when the feature may be launched to the public.
Also read: Google fixes issue that caused app crashes for Android users
“We are constantly iterating and experimenting with new ways to improve the user experience, but we have no further details to share at this time,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge.
The tech giant has been working on adding new features to Assistant. It added a range of updates to the Snapshot feature last year. Snapshot is a ‘visual overview ‘ of a user’s day including curated, helpful information based on the time of day, location, and their recent interactions with the Assistant.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE