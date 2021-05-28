Google makes it easier to save photos from Gmail messages directly to Google Photos

Google is making it easier for users to save photos from Gmail to Google Photos with a new ‘Save to Photos’ button.

With this, users can now save photos that they receive as attachments in a Gmail message, directly to Google Photos.

Also read: Google to comply with new IT Rules, says Sundar Pichai

They will see the ‘Save to Photos’ button next to the existing ‘Add to Drive’ button on the attachment and while previewing the image attachment.

Currently, the feature is only available for JPEG images.

“This new feature frees you from having to download photo attachments from Gmail messages in order to then manually back them up to Google Photos,” Google said in a blog post.

There is no admin control for this feature. It is available for all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers. It will also be available for users with personal Google Accounts.

The feature will be on by default. For an eligible photo, users can choose the ‘Save to Photos’ button which is alongside a similar option to ‘Add to Drive’.