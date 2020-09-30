Google Meet to let users host calls beyond 60 minutes on free accounts

Google has extended the calling limit on its premium video conferencing service Google Meet for free accounts till March 31, 2021.

“As a sign of our commitment, today we’re continuing unlimited Meet calls (up to 24 hours) in the free version through March 31, 2021 for Gmail accounts,” Google said in a blog post.

The tech giant had offered its video conferencing solution for free to all users back in April amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

It had then extended the calling limit for all users till September 30. It has now extended the limit ahead of the holiday season.

“As we look ahead to a holiday season with less travel and important milestones like family reunions, PTA meetings and weddings hosted over video, we want to continue helping those who rely on Meet to stay in touch over the coming months,” it said.

Google has recently added a range of new features to Google Meet including an increased participant limit of 49 people. Other features include new ‘Together scenes’ and the ability to blur the background. Most recently, it rolled out its noise cancellation feature for select users on Android and iOS.