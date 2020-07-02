Unlocking the hidden entrepreneur within homemakers
Google Photos suspends default backup for social media folders on device: Here’s what you can do
Google's support page says, "to save internet resources, backup & sync has been turned off for device folders created by messaging apps."
Google has temporarily suspended default backup for images and videos created by messaging apps including WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.
The tech giant has cited increased usage as the reason for these changes.
“Due to Covid-19, people are sharing more photos and videos. To save internet resources, backup & sync has been turned off for device folders created by messaging apps like WhatsApp, Messages, and Kik,” reads a message on Google’s support page.
This means that users’ photos and videos from messaging apps saved in the gallery will not be backed up on Google Photos by default. However, users can still change these settings as per their convenience or opt for manual backup to save these pictures on Google Photos.
Google has also published a handy guide on its support page on how users can still back up their media files.
One can view the albums saved on their device from the Library tab in the bottom. Click on View All in the “Photos on device,” section. From there, users can select the folder with the content that they want to backup. From there, they can manually backup the photo or video by selecting “Backup now” from the menu on the top right corner.
To back up the entire folder, users can select the particular folder from the Photos on the device section and turn on the ‘Backup and sync’ option for the folder.
