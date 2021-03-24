Google revamps Chat on the web: Here’s all you need to know

Google is revamping the interface of Chat on the web.

Users will begin to see changes to Chat on the web and the Progressive Web Application (PWA) for the same starting today. This will include various visual interface updates, apart from other changes.

“Starting March 24, we’re making some changes to the interface of Google Chat on the web (i.e. chat.google.com) and the Progressive Web Application (PWA),” it said in a blog post.

“The new interface is similar to that of Chat in Gmail, giving users a consistent and predictable Chat experience no matter where they are. We’ve also added some new integrations to help your users be more productive,” it said.

Moving forward, chat.google.com will redirect users to mail.google.com/chat. However, users can continue to use chat.google.com to access Chat, Google said.

The update will also add Google Meet integration to allow users to join or start a call directly from Chat.

Apart from this, users will be able to access shared files and tasks in Chat Rooms via tabs at the top of the room. Similar to Gmail, there will also be a quick access side panel on the right side that provides access to apps like Calendar, Keep, Tasks, and Maps.

The update also makes it easier for users to search for existing conversations or for people to start new conversations.

Apart from this, the “Chat” and “Rooms” sections on the left-side navigation bar will remain static, allowing users to scroll more easily within each section.

It has also added a new feature that enables users to toggle between full-screen view and pop-up view for both rooms and DMs.

“These changes will only impact domains with the Gmail service turned on. We’ll launch these changes to domains with Gmail turned off in the coming months,” it said.

Separately, Google has also added new options for users to adjust notification settings in Google Chat and Chat in Gmail.

“The new options affect push notifications on desktop and mobile, as well as notification badges on both the Chat and Gmail apps,” it said.

Users will be able to select notification preferences such as Notify always, Notify less and Notifications off.

With Notify always, users will receive a notification for every message and new messages will be badged. Notify less will provide notifications and badges only for direct mentions, @all mentions, and followed threads. Additionally, there is an option to be notified about new threads in threaded rooms, the tech giant said.

Users can also turn notifications off but they’ll see a badge if they’re directly mentioned.

“For existing Rooms, the notification setting may default to a state where you receive more notifications. To review and update your notification settings, simply select the three-dot overflow menu in each room,” it explained.

These updates will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.