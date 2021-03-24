Google revamps Chat on the web: Here’s all you need to know

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
In an organisation, it is the first-line leadership — the group of people in key roles who work together ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Google revamps Chat on the web: Here’s all you need to know
Google is revamping the interface of Chat on the web.
Users will begin to see changes to Chat on the web and the Progressive Web Application (PWA) for the same starting today. This will include various visual interface updates, apart from other changes.
“Starting March 24, we’re making some changes to the interface of Google Chat on the web (i.e. chat.google.com) and the Progressive Web Application (PWA),” it said in a blog post.
“The new interface is similar to that of Chat in Gmail, giving users a consistent and predictable Chat experience no matter where they are. We’ve also added some new integrations to help your users be more productive,” it said.
Moving forward, chat.google.com will redirect users to mail.google.com/chat. However, users can continue to use chat.google.com to access Chat, Google said.
The update will also add Google Meet integration to allow users to join or start a call directly from Chat.
Apart from this, users will be able to access shared files and tasks in Chat Rooms via tabs at the top of the room. Similar to Gmail, there will also be a quick access side panel on the right side that provides access to apps like Calendar, Keep, Tasks, and Maps.
The update also makes it easier for users to search for existing conversations or for people to start new conversations.
Apart from this, the “Chat” and “Rooms” sections on the left-side navigation bar will remain static, allowing users to scroll more easily within each section.
It has also added a new feature that enables users to toggle between full-screen view and pop-up view for both rooms and DMs.
“These changes will only impact domains with the Gmail service turned on. We’ll launch these changes to domains with Gmail turned off in the coming months,” it said.
Separately, Google has also added new options for users to adjust notification settings in Google Chat and Chat in Gmail.
“The new options affect push notifications on desktop and mobile, as well as notification badges on both the Chat and Gmail apps,” it said.
Users will be able to select notification preferences such as Notify always, Notify less and Notifications off.
With Notify always, users will receive a notification for every message and new messages will be badged. Notify less will provide notifications and badges only for direct mentions, @all mentions, and followed threads. Additionally, there is an option to be notified about new threads in threaded rooms, the tech giant said.
Users can also turn notifications off but they’ll see a badge if they’re directly mentioned.
“For existing Rooms, the notification setting may default to a state where you receive more notifications. To review and update your notification settings, simply select the three-dot overflow menu in each room,” it explained.
These updates will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.
