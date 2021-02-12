Google to include email aliases in Gmail search results

Google will now include email aliases in Gmail search results. Email aliases are alternate addresses that a user uses for receiving mail in addition to the primary address.

According to the tech giant, there are many reasons why someone may use an alias email address, such as “Official name changes,” “Preferred names,” “Company rebrands” and “Acquisitions and subsidiaries.”

Users will be able to see all the emails associated with a particular email address that they are searching for in Gmail.

“When you search for an email address in Gmail, we'll now show all emails associated with that specific address and any aliases it's part of,” Google said in a blog post.

“These results will be pulled from the to, from, cc, and bcc fields, or anywhere in the email,” it said.

“With this change, searching will be easier and results more comprehensive, as users won’t need to remember all of someone’s aliases and run multiple searches for each,” it added.

Users can also choose to retrieve just the original query i.e. only the email that they searched for. To retrieve results for the exact query users can enclose it in quotation marks.

This will also apply to multiple inbox sections based on search queries which have an email(s). Labels are not affected by this change, it said.

The update is available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.