My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Google to launch TikTok-like platform on YouTube
YouTube Shorts will launch first in India
Google has announced that it will launch its own short video platform called YouTube Shorts. The short video platform will be rolled out first in India, a country where TikTok was extremely popular before being banned by the government.
"Over the next few days in India, we’re launching an early beta of Shorts with a handful of new creation tools to test out. This is an early version of the product, but we're releasing it now to bring you — our global community of users, creators and artists — on our journey with us as we build and improve Shorts, " Chris Jaffe, Vice President of Product Management, YouTube, said in a post.
Shorts is a new way to express yourself in 15 seconds or less. It will have a multi-segment camera to string multiple video clips together, the option to record with music from a large library of songs, speed controls that give you the flexibility to be creative in your performance, and a timer and countdown to easily record, hands-free.
