Google to launch TikTok-like platform on YouTube

Google has announced that it will launch its own short video platform called YouTube Shorts. The short video platform will be rolled out first in India, a country where TikTok was extremely popular before being banned by the government.

"Over the next few days in India, we’re launching an early beta of Shorts with a handful of new creation tools to test out. This is an early version of the product, but we're releasing it now to bring you — our global community of users, creators and artists — on our journey with us as we build and improve Shorts, " Chris Jaffe, Vice President of Product Management, YouTube, said in a post.

Shorts is a new way to express yourself in 15 seconds or less. It will have a multi-segment camera to string multiple video clips together, the option to record with music from a large library of songs, speed controls that give you the flexibility to be creative in your performance, and a timer and countdown to easily record, hands-free.