Google will allow users to migrate files owned by suspended accounts to shared drives
Google will allow users to add files owned by suspended accounts to shared drives, provided that the setting is allowed by the admin.
Shared drives are used to store, search, and access files with a team. Admins can choose whether or not to allow file editors in their organisation to move content from My Drive to shared drives. The file owner needs to be a member of the shared drive.
“However, until now it was often not possible to move files originally created by users whose accounts are suspended, as suspended accounts can’t be added as members of a shared drive,” Google explained in a blog post.
Accounts can be suspended by admins when they wish to temporarily block a user’s access to their organisation’s Google services. Or instance, accounts of former employees who have left the organisation can be suspended.
With this launch, file editors can now add these files to shared drives, the tech giant explained.
“As long as admins choose to allow users to migrate files to shared drives, content created by a user whose account is suspended by their organisation’s administrator will be eligible to be added to a shared drive,” it said.
This feature is controlled by the more general setting at Admin console > Apps > Google Workspace > Drive and Docs > Migration settings > Allow users to migrate files to shared drives. It will be automatically available to users when rolled out if the feature is turned on already.
It is available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, and Education Plus, as well as G Suite Business and Nonprofits customers. The feature will not be available to Google Workspace Business Starter and G Suite Basic customers.
