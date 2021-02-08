Social Media

Govt asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts backed by Pakistan

Reuters NEW DELHI | Updated on February 08, 2021 Published on February 08, 2021

India has asked Twitter Inc to take down 1,178 accounts the country says are backed by arch-rival Pakistan or operated by sympathisers of as separatist Sikh group, two technology ministry sources said on Monday.

Many of these accounts shared and amplified misinformation, and provocative content on the ongoing farmers’ protests, one of the sources said, declining to be named as the order is not public.

Twitter has yet to comply with the government order issued on February 4, the sources said.

