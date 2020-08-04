Great Learning to hire over 300 professionals in the next 2 quarters

Edtech firm for professional education, Great Learning, plans to hire over 300 professionals across levels over the next 6 months in technology, product, marketing, sales and business domains.

With several new initiatives in the pipeline, the company is looking to onboard leadership talent across functions. Some of the key roles Great Learning is looking to fill include, Head of Product, Principal Engineer, Senior Software Engineer (multiple positions). In a bid to onboard the best technology and product talent, the company is not limiting its search to India and is engaging with exceptional professionals from across the globe.

The company expects to touch the 1,000 people mark by the year-end. It has already hired over 150 entry and mid-level professionals this year and its current strength stands at 650.

Great Learning closed FY20 with a booked revenue of ₹325 crore. It witnessed 5X growth in its learner base with the launch of Great Learning Academy and Great Learning Corporate Academy earlier this year. The company has also launched new professional learning programs over the last few months and has struck partnerships with top institutes like the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

Karthik Gopalan, Director, People Operations at Great Learning, said, “access to quality education is a global problem, and the pandemic has put some much-needed macro-transformations on steroids. We have done extremely well in the past few months on the back of tremendous growth, both in our existing as well as new business initiatives. Our goal is to keep the momentum going, build an impactful team and hire professionals that can help us move into the next orbit of growth."

In the leadership of Mohan Lakhamraju (Founder, Former India Head - Tiger Global), Hari Nair (Co-founder, formerly founded and sold iLabs) and Arjun Nair (MIT Sloan graduate, ex-ZipDial) Great Learning’s series of partnerships with world-class institutions include The University of Texas at Austin, McCombs School of Business (since 2018), followed by Krannert School of Management at Purdue University (since 2019), and Stanford Executive Education in 2019 (since 2019). Over the last few months, the company launched several new programs and has struck partnerships with top Indian institutes like IIT-Madras.