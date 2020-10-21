Growth of Snap reveals Facebook’s fallibility

Forests: A profitable restoration mantra
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
E-waste recovery and reuse should be stepped up as online activity grows amidst the Covid pandemic
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
Diversified loan book, strong capital ratio and healthy deposit accretion make it attractive
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
₹1224 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118012361260 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
Growth of Snap reveals Facebook’s fallibility
Facebook boycotts, TikTok ban have helped boost disappearing-message app’s daily active users
Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg might have downplayed the boycott that fell upon his $745-billion platform this summer. But Snap’s earnings have something else to say about it. The $42- billion disappearing-message app posted revenue growth of a whopping 52 per cent in the third quarter compared to the same quarter last year. Part of that may have been thanks to advertisers jumping ship from Facebook.
Following civil rights protests, activist groups called for an ad boycott of Zuckerberg’s platform that took off in July, saying that the company didn’t do enough to stop racist and inflammatory content. Zuckerberg held a meeting with leaders, but it was after several big companies such as Unilever and Ford Motor had already pulled ads. He later downplayed the problem, saying that big companies don’t account for a lot of the company’s top line.
TikTok ban
A US government order banning TikTok, the other social media favourite among younger generations, might have helped boost Snap’s daily active users, which grew by 18 per cent to 249 million in the quarter. But Snap specifically alluded that the Facebook boycotts opened up opportunities, “as companies reviewed their ad spending,” Chief Business Officer Jeremi Gorman said. Snap’s shares were up by nearly 20 per cent in after-hours trading, which amounts to about an $8-billion gain in market value.
Also read: Irish regulator probes Facebook’s handling of children’s data on Instagram
Overall, Snap’s revenue grew to $679 million, beating analyst estimates. While a big increase for the company, its a drop in the bucket for Facebook, which is set to take some $80 billion in revenue this year, according to Refinitiv. And yet it shows that a little bit of pushing can move the needle, even for a giant. Perhaps Facebook isnt infallible, after all.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE