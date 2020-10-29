Hiring in India continues to recover, says LinkedIn report

Hiring in India continues to recover even as competition for jobs increases, according to LinkedIn’s latest labour market data.

Hiring in India witnessed a 12 per cent year-on-year growth in August 2020. However, competition for jobs in India also increased by 30 per cent as compared to 2019.

Overall, organisations increased internal hirings in the Asia Pacific region, as per the report.

Career pivot amid Covid-19

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a majority of Indian professionals have become open to pivoting their careers while seeking employment.

According to LinkedIn’s Workforce Confidence Index findings, about 3 in 5 (62 per cent) Indian professionals are willing to pivot their careers. The data further shows that professionals from Recreation & Travel, Retail, and Corporate Services are more likely to look for jobs outside their current industry.

“Professionals in Recreation & Travel are 3.8 times more likely to look for jobs in a different sector,” the report said.

Meanwhile, the technology sector is witnessing increased job opportunities. The professional networking platform will see 150 million more technology-related jobs globally in the next five years, as per estimates, as demand for digital skills will continue to surge.

Software Engineer tops LinkedIn’s Top 5 In-Demand Jobs list for India followed by Application Developer, Full Stack Engineer, System Analyst, and Business Analyst.

The top 5 fastest-growing skills that professionals have added to their profiles in India include the Python Programming Language, followed by Machine Learning, Data Structures, Digital Marketing, and HTML 5.

LinkedIn resources for job seekers

The professional networking platform has launched multiple resources in the past to help job seekers on the platform. On Thursday, LinkedIn launched its new ‘Career Explorer’ tool to help job-seekers find new jobs by “mapping their skills to open roles.”

It also launched a new ‘#Hiring’ frame for recruiters’ profile pictures. Hiring managers can show that they are hiring right from their profiles, enabling job-seekers to see open job opportunities directly in their feed.

LinkedIn has also added a new ‘Skills Assessments’ feature based on top trending skills to further help members prepare for the new up and coming technology roles.

“Today, the job market is fiercely competitive and LinkedIn data show that competition for jobs has spiked 30 per cent since last year. In this global unemployment crisis, we are committed to helping job-seekers with the right insights and tools such as Career Explorer to find new careers based on their skills, and continue advancing professionally. The new ‘Hiring’ profile photo frame will also make it easy for job-seekers to find open roles,” said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn.