Hyundai Motor issues a statement after #BoycottHyundai trends on Twitter

Hyundai Motor India was trending all day long on Twitter with #BoycottHyundai on Sunday. The reason behind the campaign was due a tweet by its Pakistan Twitter handle (@HyundaiPakistanOfficial).

On February 05, Hyundai Pakistan Twitter handle had tweeted, “Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom. #HyundaiPakistan #KashmiriSolidarityDay”. This has led to the #BoycottHyundai trend on Twitter.

The tweet was deleted but it was noticed by some Indian Twitter users which later became trending. Following this trend, many people started posting with the hashtag and had asked people to stop buying the company’s product in the country.

Soon later, Hyundai India has issued an official statement clarifying that the brand has been committed to the Indian market for more than 25 years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism.

Official Statement from Hyundai Motor India Ltd

The official statement also added that “The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country. India is second home to the Hyundai brand and we have zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such views”.

“As part of our commitment to India, we will continue our efforts towards betterment of the country as well as its citizens”, the statement further added.

After Maruti, Hyundai is the second largest carmaker in the country. The South Korean car maker currently sells 12 models in domestic market.