Govt blocks Pakistan-based social media accounts for spreading anti-India fake news

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has ordered the blocking of 35 YouTube accounts, two Twitter accounts, two Instagram accounts, two websites and one Facebook account for spreading anti-India fake news in a coordinated manner over digital media. The orders were issued using the emergency powers under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. This is the second time the I& B Ministry has taken such an action using the emergency powers under the IT Rules.

Addressing a press conference, Information & Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra said, “The Youtube accounts had a total subscriber base of over 1.20 crore, and their videos had over 130 crore views. All these accounts are based in Pakistan. The accounts were spreading toxic and baseless information and against the sovereignty of the country. This is a sort of a war of misinformation against the country and that is why we have used the emergency provisions under the IT Rules.”

The Ministry said that Indian intelligence agencies closely monitored these social media accounts and websites and had flagged them to the Ministry for immediate action.

I&B Ministry Joint secretary Vikram Sahay said orders were issued on January 20 to the respective social media companies (intermediaries) and the internet service providers through the Department of Telecom for blocking all these accounts, and that is underway. “The anti-India and fake content on these social media accounts and sites was on various subjects such as Indian Armed Forces, Jammu & Kashmir and India’s foreign relations with other countries. Rampant fake news was also spread through the YouTube channels regarding the tragic demise of the former Chief of Defence Staff Late General Bipin Rawat besides separatist ideas and notions, among others,” he added.

The Ministry’s statement added the 35 accounts were identified to be part of four coordinated disinformation networks. “These include the Apni Duniya Network operating 14 YouTube channels, and Talha Films Network operating 13 YouTube channels. A set of four channels, and a set of two other channels were also found to be acting in synchronization with each other,” the statement added.

Replying to a query, Chandra said that intelligence agencies and the Ministry would continue to take action against such accounts. He added that this is also the responsibility of the intermediaries, and in their systems, such accounts spreading fake and toxic information should get flagged.

He added intermediaries have been quite receptive to the orders issued by the Ministry.

“Vide five separate orders issued under rule 16 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the Ministry has ordered to block these Pakistan based social media accounts and websites,” the Ministry’s statement added.

In December, the Ministry ordered the blocking of 20 YouTube channels and two websites for spreading anti-India fake news.