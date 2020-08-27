IIT Kanpur-backed start-up Phool.co raises $1.4 million in pre-Series A funding

Huawei Watch GT 2e: Smart, electric and energetic
The GT 2e comes with 85 workout modes
The GT 2e comes with 85 workout modes
TN boys Velchamy Sankarlingam and Raja Narayanan on working for the hottest tech firms — Zoom and Virgin ...
From gratitude days to wellness breaks, the pandemic is seeing new additions to leave entitlements
At a time when job losses and salary cuts are the order of the day, guess it is too much to expect increments.
Investors have the option of showing their income from trading as capital gains or business income
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
During the sharp market fall in March, it lost far less than its benchmark and category
What have been the social and industry implications of the pandemic? Here’s a look
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
IIT Kanpur-backed start-up Phool.co raises $1.4 million in pre-Series A funding
Start-up’s circular economy model brings triple-bottom benefits of environmental, social and financial sustainability
IIT Kanpur-backed start-up Phool.co has raised $1.4 million in a pre-Series A funding, led by IAN Fund and San Francisco-based Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation. Other investors in the start-up include Social Alpha, an initiative backed by Tata Trusts and the Government of India. Prior to this round, Phool.co had raised ₹3.38 crore in a seed round from Social Alpha, DRK Foundation, IIT Kanpur and Balmer Lawrie.
Floral waste into incense sticks
Phool.co focuses on the circular economy, which converts floral waste into charcoal-free luxury incense products. It manufactures charcoal-free luxury incense sticks from temple flowers. Founded by engineering graduates, Ankit Agarwal & Prateek Kumar in July 2017, the start-up has developed its flower cycling technology. Called Fleather, the start-up says that is a viable alternative to animal leather.
Padmaja Ruparel, Founding Partner, IAN Fund, said, “Innovative solutions for the sustainable development of the community is the need of the hour. Phool.co’s circular economy model brings triple bottom benefits of environmental, social, and financial sustainability.” The IAN Fund is a ₹375-crore fund, which invests in startups.
Manoj Kumar, Chairperson & Founder of Social Alpha & Senior Advisor at Tata Trusts said: “The resilience and courage with which Ankit has faced the challenges have been incredible as this sector has not witnessed entrepreneurial or investment risk-taking in the past. Phool has set up a new benchmark and I hope this success story motivates more people from Tier 2 cities to pursue entrepreneurial missions with their market-creating innovations.”
Sustainable solution
Phool.co has expanded its operations to Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. During the lockdown, the company ensured its supply chain by sourcing flower waste directly from the distressed horticulture farmers, bringing them critical income during times. Phool.co has given a life of dignity to dozens of women, and it did this despite having an option of automating the process, stated Abhay Karandikar, Director IIT Kanpur. Ankit Agarwal, Founder Phool.co is of the view that a sustainable solution to the monumental temple-waste problem in India is being addressed by Phool.co. “Through our efforts, we aim to build natural alternatives to synthetic chemical-based products,” he said.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE