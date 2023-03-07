Endorsements must be made in simple and clear language and disclosures can be made with terms such as “advertisement,” “sponsored,” “collaboration” or “paid promotion”, the Department of Consumer Affairs has clarified. The terms should be indicated as hashtag or headline text.

“The department has observed that there is confusion regarding which disclosure word to use for what kind of partnership. Therefore, for paid or barter brand endorsement, any of the following disclosures may be used: “advertisement,” “ad,” “sponsored,” “collaboration,” or “partnership.” However, the term must be indicated as a hashtag or headline text,” it added.

It added that the “Endorsements Know-Hows” guidelines aim to ensure that individuals do not mislead their audiences when endorsing products or services and are in compliance with the Consumer Protection Act and any associated rules or guidelines.

The guidelines state that endorsements must be made in simple, clear language, and terms such as an be used. Individuals must not endorse any product or service that they have not personally used or experienced or in which due diligence has not been done by them.

Ensuring transparency

DoCA has been stressing that disclosures should be “extremely hard to miss” and should not be mixed with a group of hashtags or links. As per the guidelines, for endorsements in a picture, disclosures should be superimposed over the image enough for viewers to notice. For endorsements in a video or a live stream, disclosures should be made in both audio and video format and displayed continuously and prominently during the entire stream.

The guidelines advise celebrities and influencers to always ensure that the advertiser is able to substantiate the claims made in the advertisement. It is also recommended that the product and service must have been actually used or experienced by the endorser.

“It is essential for celebrities, influencers, and virtual influencers to adhere to these guidelines to maintain transparency and authenticity with their audience,” the official statement added.

