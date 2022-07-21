Instagram adds ‘boost’ feature to turn Reels into ads

Instagram has announced a ‘boost’ feature for users to convert their Reels into ads to reach a new audience. According to the company, Reels must be less than 60 seconds and have a 9:16 aspect ratio. which means they’re filmed vertically and have a full-screen format.

According to reports, Meta has been betting big on reels. “Reels is our fastest-growing format and an important part of Instagram, as more people watch reels to be entertained, go deeper with their interests or discover new businesses,” Instagram wrote in a blog post.

“At this time, reels that use third-party IPs — such as copyrighted music, GIFs, interactive stickers or camera filters in a reel — are ineligible for boosting, including those shared to Facebook,” Instagram said.

The businesses will have to locate their reels in the profile grid and select the ‘boost post’ button. Instagram lets users check insights to understand which ads brought engagement.