Instagram has launched new features on its platform for users to comment with GIFs on posts and Reels and tools to edit Reels. In recent times, Meta has been focused on tweaking the Instagram Reels experience. The company’s Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that the time spent by users on Instagram has grown over 24 per cent since the launch of Reels.

The platform allows users to respond to posts and Reels using GIFs in the comment section. Users can access the GIPHY library by tapping the GIF icon in the text box. The feature is available to all users globally.

Instagram recently started testing the function to add songs to the photo carousels shared on the platform

This Meta-owned platform has also revealed that Instagram Gifts will roll out in the next few weeks allowing creators on the platform to earn money for their Reels. It has been testing ‘gifts on Reels’ since November 2022.

Meanwhile, the platform launched the functionality to edit Reels last month. Instagram has now added new tools to the Reels editor, allowing users to split clips, control speed, and swap content.

