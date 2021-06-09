Instagram adds new tools for creators to earn on the platform

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Instagram adds new tools for creators to earn on the platform
The tools will enable creators to earn commission from new products available on checkout along with new Shops features
Instagram is adding new tools and features to help creators earn from the platform.
The Facebook-owned photo sharing platform is introducing a new tool to allow creators to earn commission from new products available on checkout along with new Shops features. It is also adding new ways for creators to earn money from badges and Stars.
Select creators can now tag products from the brands they work with or use Shops if they have their own product line.
“We want to give more creators access to our shopping tools and allow them to get rewarded for the purchases they drive,” it said in a blog post.
Instagram working on the ability to let users create posts from its web platform: Report
Native affiliate tool
In the coming months, the platform will begin testing a native affiliate tool that will allow creators to discover new products available on checkout, share them with their followers and earn commissions for the purchases they drive. All of this will be done from within the Instagram app.
Users will be able to see “Eligible for commission” at the top of the post when they come across an affiliate post from a creator featuring a tagged product to make it clear that their purchases help support that creator.
Instagram launches parents guide for India
Affiliate will test with a small group of US-based creators and businesses including Benefit, Kopari, MAC, Pat McGrath Labs and Sephora, and will expand to more partners in the future.
For creators who want to sell their own merchandise, it is making it easier to add an existing shop or open a new shop on their Instagram profile.
The platform will now let creators link a shop to their personal profile as well apart from a business profile.
“For creators who already have their own product lines, they can now link their shop to their personal profile in addition to their business profile. This allows them to display and sell their products directly to fans,” it said.
The ability to link a shop to a personal profile is available globally.
Monetising milestones
Instagram will also let users monetise certain milestones that are reached using badges and Stars.
“We’re launching ways for creators to make extra money for hitting certain milestones with badges and Stars,” it said.
Starting this week, creators on Instagram will be eligible to earn an extra payout when they meet certain milestones while using badges in Live, such as going Live with another account.
Facebook has also launched Stars Challenges.
“Creators in the programme can earn payouts from Facebook in the form of free Stars if they meet certain milestones, such as broadcasting a certain number of hours or earning a set number of Stars within a designated time period,” it said.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
SHARE