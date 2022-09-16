Instagram fixes Stories’ sound bug for iOS

In recent times, Instagram users with iOS have started complaining that the app started playing sound for all Stories regardless of iPhone’s setting. Instagram has rolled out a new update fixing the bug.
As per reports, a Meta spokesperson said, ”This issue has been resolved with the latest version of Instagram for iOS – please update to the latest version of the app available in the App Store.”
With the latest updated version of the Instagram app , the Stories will no more play sound if the smartphone is on silent mode. The Instagram Stories sound bug was reported by many, and was thought to be a new feature with the iOS 16 rollout. Some users even took to Twitter to point out the bug.
