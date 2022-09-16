hamburger

Instagram fixes Stories’ sound bug for iOS

Aneeka Chatterjee | Updated on: Sep 16, 2022
Instagram logo is seen in the picture.

Instagram logo is seen in the picture. | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

Earlier, Instagram Stories would play with sound, regardless of setting; issue resolved with latest version

In recent times, Instagram users with iOS have started complaining that the app started playing sound for all Stories regardless of iPhone’s setting. Instagram has rolled out a new update fixing the bug.

As per reports, a Meta spokesperson said, ”This issue has been resolved with the latest version of Instagram for iOS – please update to the latest version of the app available in the App Store.”

With the latest updated version of the Instagram app , the Stories will no more play sound if the smartphone is on silent mode. The Instagram Stories sound bug was reported by many, and was thought to be a new feature with the iOS 16 rollout. Some users even took to Twitter to point out the bug.

Published on September 16, 2022
Instagram
New launches
iOS apps
apps
