Instagram introduces exclusive ‘1 Minute Music’ tracks for Reels and Stories

Instagram on Thursday announced a new music property, ‘1 Minute Music’, which is a set of music tracks and videos, exclusively available on its platform to be used for Reels and Stories. This includes music from 200 artists across India. The list includes music from Dhvani Bhanushali, Neeti Mohan, Shaan, Himanshi Khurana, Aniruth and GV Prakaash Kumar.

“Reels is a growing global stage, where artists and music are being discovered. Since its launch, artists have been using it to launch their music and share it with others, which in turn is fueling many trends on the platform,” the Meta-owned photo-sharing platform said in a statement.

Paras Sharma, Director, ​​Content & Community Partnerships, Facebook India (Meta), said, “Music is a catalyst for trends on Instagram today. In fact, Reels is becoming the platform for people to discover music and artists too. With ‘1 Minute Music’, we’re now giving people access to an exclusive set of tracks they could use to make their reels more entertaining.”

“We’re also hoping this platform serves as a paradigm for established and emerging artists to share their own music, and create their own videos, all on Reels,” Sharma added.

Meta to work with Believe

The music will be accompanied by videos, which too will be available exclusively on Instagram. In the past ten days, music from Himanshi Khurana, Kaur B and Gurnazar Chattha has gone live. Instagram has worked with music distribution and artist services company, Believe for this association.

Vivek Raina, Managing Director-India, Believe, said, “Reels is a core part of our plans as we look to engage audiences for our artists, and immerse their songs in pop culture. We hope this provides the structure for artists, emerging and established, to understand the way they need to think about short-form video. We’re glad to have worked with Instagram on this.”

The ‘1 Minute Music’ will be available for users to use within the Reels audio gallery. Over the past year, Instagram added several music related features. This includes music on feed post, save sounds, voiceover, mixed audio, Superbeat, 2D and 3D lyrics, audio browser, among others.