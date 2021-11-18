Instagram introduces feature that allows users to delete a single item from a carousel

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Instagram introduces feature that allows users to delete a single item from a carousel
Users will also be able to report a problem with their app with ‘Rage Shake’
Instagram has announced two new features, 'Carousel Deletion' and 'Rage Shake.'
Carousel Deletion, which Instagram head Adam Mosseri called a ‘finally’ feature, allows users to delete a single item from a carousel. The feature was much requested by users, Mosseri said.
"When you post a carousel, but chose a wrong photo. We got you! You can finally delete a single item in the existing Feed multi-posts — starting on iOS (Android soon)," Instagram tweeted from its official account.
When users upload a carousel, that is photos and videos together, they can now pick an item they don't like and delete the same. They can do so by clicking on the three dots at the top right corner of the post and clicking edit. They can then swipe through the carousel to the item that they would like to delete. Each item will have a delete icon at the top left, from where users can delete the one they don't like.
Another feature launched by Instagram is Rage Shake, which will let users report a problem quicker when they're using the app, and it isn’t working as it’s supposed to.
In such a situation, users can shake the phone, and an option will appear that will allow them to report a problem. The pop-up screen will display, “Did something go wrong?” with a space for them to report the issue.
"This will help us prioritise bugs and other things to fix in the Instagram app," said Mosseri.
Rage Shake will be available on iOS and Android users in the US, to start with.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE