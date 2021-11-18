Instagram introduces feature that allows users to delete a single item from a carousel

Instagram has announced two new features, 'Carousel Deletion' and 'Rage Shake.'

Carousel Deletion, which Instagram head Adam Mosseri called a ‘finally’ feature, allows users to delete a single item from a carousel. The feature was much requested by users, Mosseri said.

"When you post a carousel, but chose a wrong photo. We got you! You can finally delete a single item in the existing Feed multi-posts — starting on iOS (Android soon)," Instagram tweeted from its official account.

When users upload a carousel, that is photos and videos together, they can now pick an item they don't like and delete the same. They can do so by clicking on the three dots at the top right corner of the post and clicking edit. They can then swipe through the carousel to the item that they would like to delete. Each item will have a delete icon at the top left, from where users can delete the one they don't like.

Another feature launched by Instagram is Rage Shake, which will let users report a problem quicker when they're using the app, and it isn’t working as it’s supposed to.

In such a situation, users can shake the phone, and an option will appear that will allow them to report a problem. The pop-up screen will display, “Did something go wrong?” with a space for them to report the issue.

"This will help us prioritise bugs and other things to fix in the Instagram app," said Mosseri.

Rage Shake will be available on iOS and Android users in the US, to start with.