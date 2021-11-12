Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Instagram introduces Voice Effects and Text to Speech features for Reels
Instagram has introduced two new features for Reels- Voice Effects and Text to Speech.
“We know that using sound and audio are one of the funniest aspects of creating a [fire emoji] Reel! So today we're launching two new audio tools called Voice Effects and Text to Speech,” Instagram captioned a post on its official ‘creators’ account.
The new text-to-speech feature will be available through text tools in the Reels camera. The TikTok like text-to-speech features allows creators to add auto-generated voice to read their text aloud.
“Text to speech helps you add narration without using your own voice, get creative and add fun and humour to your Reels,” it explained in the post.
To access the features, users can use the text tool after recording their Reel from the Reel camera. They can add text to the Reel, tap the text bubble to access the three-dot menu on the sticker and select ‘Text-to-Speech’ to enable the same.
According to the screenshot shared by Instagram, users will have two voice options to select from.
The platform is also launching Voice Effects, a tool that allows users to modify the audio and/or voiceover in their Reel. According to the screenshot, creators will have access to voice effects such as ‘Helium, Giant, Vocalist, Announcer and Robot.’
They can add the effects by tapping on the music note to open the audio mixer once they are done recording a Reel. From there, they can tap on effects and select a voice effect to modify the audio in their voiceover.
