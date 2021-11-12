Instagram introduces Voice Effects and Text to Speech features for Reels

Instagram has introduced two new features for Reels- Voice Effects and Text to Speech.

“We know that using sound and audio are one of the funniest aspects of creating a [fire emoji] Reel! So today we're launching two new audio tools called Voice Effects and Text to Speech,” Instagram captioned a post on its official ‘creators’ account.

The new text-to-speech feature will be available through text tools in the Reels camera. The TikTok like text-to-speech features allows creators to add auto-generated voice to read their text aloud.

“Text to speech helps you add narration without using your own voice, get creative and add fun and humour to your Reels,” it explained in the post.

To access the features, users can use the text tool after recording their Reel from the Reel camera. They can add text to the Reel, tap the text bubble to access the three-dot menu on the sticker and select ‘Text-to-Speech’ to enable the same.

According to the screenshot shared by Instagram, users will have two voice options to select from.

The platform is also launching Voice Effects, a tool that allows users to modify the audio and/or voiceover in their Reel. According to the screenshot, creators will have access to voice effects such as ‘Helium, Giant, Vocalist, Announcer and Robot.’

They can add the effects by tapping on the music note to open the audio mixer once they are done recording a Reel. From there, they can tap on effects and select a voice effect to modify the audio in their voiceover.